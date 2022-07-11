VIDEO: Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom goes through rigorous drills

Samuel Inkoom has committed to working hard in the off-season to stay fit and in shape for the upcoming football season.

The 2009 U-20 World and African champion joined Hearts of Oak on a free transfer earlier this year after leaving Georgia, where he had made an impression in recent years.

Inkoom returned to Ghana to play for the Phobians, where he provided a squad boost and helped the team finish the season as MTN FA Cup champions.

Despite the fact that the season is over, the full-back has been working extremely hard.

In a video posted on his Twitter page, he can be seen going through what appear to be difficult drills in order to stay fit.