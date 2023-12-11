GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

VIDEO: Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi breaks down in tears after Kotoko defeat

Published on: 11 December 2023
VIDEO: Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi breaks down in tears after Kotoko defeat

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi left the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in tears after the defeat to Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash. 

Ayi had a tough day in the office after his mistakes cost the Phobians in the 3-2 loss to their fierce rivals.

After the game, a visibly broken Ayi had to be consoled by his teammates and officials of the club as Hearts left Kumasi empty-handed.

The 26-year-old first punched a goal-bound shot into the path of Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala, who gave Kotoko an early second-half lead before his failure to clear a back pass saw the Reds extend their advantage.

The two goals from Mukwala in the second half left Hearts of Oak chasing a two-goal deficit, pulling one back late in stoppage time through Martin Karikari.

Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange opened the scoring at the Baba Yara Stadium in the 37th minute but his effort was cancelled by Isaac Oppong at the str9oke of half-time.

Watch video below:

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more