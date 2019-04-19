GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Hearts of Oak preparing feverishly to face WAFA in Sogakope

Published on: 19 April 2019
VIDEO: Hearts of Oak preparing feverishly to face WAFA in Sogakope
Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak have turned attention to Sunday's clash against WAFA in Sogakope hoping to make it back-to-back wins. 

The Phobians returned to winning ways last week when they nicked a 1-0 win at Liberty Professionals.

Kim Grant's side suffered back-to-back loses against Elmina Sharks and Karela United in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

The last time Hearts visited WAFA  in June 2017, it was an embarrassing 5-0 defeat for the Phobians.

WAFA are unbeaten in the competition

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations