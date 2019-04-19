VIDEO: Hearts of Oak preparing feverishly to face WAFA in Sogakope

Hearts of Oak have turned attention to Sunday's clash against WAFA in Sogakope hoping to make it back-to-back wins.

The Phobians returned to winning ways last week when they nicked a 1-0 win at Liberty Professionals.

Kim Grant's side suffered back-to-back loses against Elmina Sharks and Karela United in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

The last time Hearts visited WAFA in June 2017, it was an embarrassing 5-0 defeat for the Phobians.

WAFA are unbeaten in the competition