VIDEO: Hearts of Oak star Patrick Razak completes move to Guinean giants Horoya AC

Hearts of Oak star Patrick Razak has finalized his move to Horoya AC after signing a two-year contract with the Guinean giants.

According to local media reports, a the speedster was released by the Ghanaian side after Horoya offered US$ 150,000 for his services.

Razak, who arrived in the Guinean capital on Sunday in the company of CEO and Deputy CEO of Joy Industries Limited Dr Manfred Taykyi and Dr Harrison Tetteh, sealed the deal to beat CAF's transfer deadline on Wednesday, 10 October 2018 .

He spent three years with Hearts since joining them from then Division One League club Tamale Utrecht.

Razak was one of the most exciting players on the local scene and was influential in Ghana's winning of the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup on home soil.

Watch Patrick Razak complete his move to Horoya AC: