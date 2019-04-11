VIDEO: Hearts of Oak's 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs in Special Competition

Striker Joseph Esso scored a brace as Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways and further deepen Ebusua Dwarfs woes in the special competition.

Two first half goals from the the former Dwarfs man saw the Phobians recover from back to back defeats to record their second win in Accra.

Former Hearts of Oak forward Bright Lukman pulled one back for the visitors but a late penalty miss from Esso left the result 2-1.

It took just a minute for the Phobians to register their intentions in the game, after Joseph Esso lashed onto a Kojo Obeng Jnr laced pass.