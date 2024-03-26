VIDEO: Highlights of Ghana's 2-2 draw against Uganda

Ghana's bid to bounce back from their recent loss to Nigeria hit a snag as they were forced to settle for a draw against Uganda in another international friendly clash at the Grande Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

In Otto Addo's return as head coach of the Black Stars, hopes were high for a victory, but the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate, with Uganda twice coming from behind.

Addo made five changes to the squad that faced Nigeria, handing full debuts to Ebenezer Annan and Francis Abu, while Joseph Wollacott secured the goalkeeper position.

The Black Stars took an early lead just seven minutes into the game when central defender Jerome Opoku headed in a corner kick, scoring his maiden international goal from a cross by captain Jordan Ayew.

However, the Cranes equalized in the 23rd minute after a penalty was conceded by left-back Ebenezer Annan, confidently converted by Asante Kotoko forward Steven Dese Mukwala.

Ghana reclaimed the lead shortly after, with Jordan converting from the penalty spot once again.

Uganda managed to pull level once more with eight minutes left in the game when substitute Muhammad Shaban found the net from close range.

Ghana faced further challenges when Mohammed Salisu received a red card in the latter stages, leaving them with ten men.

The Black Stars' winless streak now extends to seven matches across all competitions, comprising four draws and three defeats.

Looking ahead, Ghana's next international break in June will see them take on Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

