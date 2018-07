Latif Blessing scored for the third time in a row as Los Angeles FC thumped Orlando City 4-1 on Saturday night in the MLS.

The former Ghana Premier League MVP found the back of the net on 32 minutes to give the expansion team a 2-0 lead.

This was after Adama Diomande had opened the scoring for the hosts in the 28th minute.

Blessing connected a low cross from the right with his right foot shot into the left side of the goal.

He has now scored five league goals in 18 appearances.