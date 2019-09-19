VIDEO: In-form Myron Boadu scores to salvage point for AZ Alkmaar against Partizan Belgrade in Europa League

Red-hot Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu scored late to rescue a point for AZ Alkmaar in the 2-2 draw with Partizan Belgrade in the opening day of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League campaign.

AZ Alkmaar stunned the home crowd with just 13 minutes into the game after Calvin Stengs connected beautifully to Myron Boadu’s low cross.

Partizan Belgrade however came out all guns blazing and deservedly found the equalizer through a penalty by Israeli forward Bibras Natcho in the 42nd minute.

The Serbian giants incessant pressure paid in the 61st minute as Natcho once again popped up with another fine strike.

But AZ Alkmaar relentless fighting spirit paid dividends as Boadu drew them level with a sleek finish in the 67th minute.

The 18-year-old has now tallied an impressive 6 goals 3 assists in 12 games in all competitions this season.

Watch highlights of the match below;

https://youtu.be/SzTcrDnU1Yk