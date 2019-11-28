VIDEO: Jeremie Frimpong's outstanding performance for Celtic in win against Livingston

Defender Jeremie Frimpong was in top form as Celtic thrashed Livingston in the Scottish Premier League on Sunday.

The 18-year old right back produced a Man of the Match performance as the Hoops thumped Livingston 4-0 at the Celtic Park.

The Dutch born Ghanaian has been a revelation since joining Celtic in the summer from Manchester City.

He lasted the entire duration on Saturday as James Forrest netted a brace with Osdonne Edouard and Scott Brown added the other goals.

The teenager will miss Thursday's Europa League game against Stade Rennes because he was not registered for the competition.

However, he remains manager Neil Lennon's first choice right back in the league.

Watch video of his performance against Livingston: