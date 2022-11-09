GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Jojo Wollacott inspires Charlton Athletic to penalty shootout victory in Carabao Cup

Published on: 09 November 2022
STEVENAGE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Jojo Wollacott of Charlton Athletic fails to collect a cross during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Stevenage and Charlton Athletic at The Lamex Stadium on November 08, 2022 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was the hero on Tuesday as Charlton Athletic beat Stevenage on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Wollacott was crucial in the penalty shootout victory, as he made an important save to ensure that Charlton emerged victorious.

Charlton Athletic won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time. They have advanced to the round of 16 in the competition.

Wollacott, who is heading to Qatar with Black Stars, was the main man for Charlton, making 5 crucial saves and keeping the team alive in the tie.

He then went on to save the penultimate penalty to see the team through to the next round. This is the 2nd penalty shootout he has decided this season.

Watch highlights of the match below

