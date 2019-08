Deceased Junior Agogo scored 12 goals for Black Stars between 2006 and 2009.

However, the one goal that Ghanaians will forever remember is the winner against Nigeria at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

Agogo netted from close range for ten-man Ghana who beat Nigeria in the quarter-finals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The goal came in the 82nd minute with the game heading into extra-time at 1-1.

Watch highlights of the match.