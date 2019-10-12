VIDEO: Kevin Danso talks about watching Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in 2006, the Black Stars and Austria

Austrian born Ghanaian defender Kevin Danso has revealed his interest in the country of his parents Ghana, and watching them at the FIFA World Cup in Germany 2006.

The player, who now represents Austria at the senior level was born in the European country, and grew up a bit in England before moving to Germany to continue his career.

Having represented Austria six times already, the 21-year old has fond memories of watching the FIFA World Cup in Germany and routing for Ghana as they reached the last 16.

