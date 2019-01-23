VIDEO: Kevin-Prince Boateng initiated into the Barcelona family by his new teammates

Kevin-Prince Boateng was initiated into the Barcelona family on Tuesday evening during his first training with his new teammates.

After being unveiled as the club's latest signing in the afternoon, it was time to get straight to work as the forward met his new team-mates for the first time.

Boateng completed his £1.8million loan switch from Sassuolo earlier that morning after he was presented at the Nou Camp in front of hundreds of fans.

The 31-year-old fits the requirements of manager Ernesto Valverde, who wanted someone with La Liga experience.

Boateng could make his debut on Wednesday when Barcelona play their first-leg Copa del Rey quarter-final against Sevilla after he was named in the squad for the game.

Watch the video below:

👋 Players give @KPBofficial a special, warm welcome 😂 pic.twitter.com/3RiYzNbG0t

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 22, 2019