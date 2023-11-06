GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Kotoko fans boo players and coaches after Dreams FC defeat

Published on: 06 November 2023
VIDEO: Kotoko fans boo players and coaches after Dreams FC defeat

Asante Kotoko fans descended heavily on their underperforming players and technical team following their latest defeat in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors lost 1-0 to Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, just three days after the defeat to Nsoatreman.

The performance of the team has left fans of the club disappointed, with a section of the supporters booing the team while they left the Stadium.

Some fans have accused the players of spending more time in bars drinking and womanizing instead being at training.

Kotoko have now lost three games, drawing four and winning only two games in the new Ghana Premier League season.

The loss to Dreams FC has left the Reds in 13th position after ten match days.

Watch video below:

 

