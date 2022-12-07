VIDEO: Lady declares intentions to f***k  Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan

A young lady has caused a massive stir on social media with his intentions of making love to Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan.

The video which has gone viral on social media saw the lady in an interview professing love to the all-time top scorer for the Ghana national team.

According to her, Gyan has a unique physique that makes him attractive.

She revealed how horny she gets anytime she looks at the pictures of the legendary striker.

The young lady finds his heavy and well-built body appealing and wished to have him for herself.

She added that she had gotten all her target with the exception of Asamoah Gyan and is hopeful of completing her mission.

Her comments has sparked massive reactions on social media