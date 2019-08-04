VIDEO: Latif Blessing scores fantastic goal for Los Angeles in victory over New England Revolution

Ghanaian winger Latif Blessing scored a fantastic goal for Los Angeles FC in their 2-0 win over New England Revolution in the Major League Soccer at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday morning.

Daniel Rossi fetched the initiative for Los Angelese FC with just 8 minutes on the clock.

With the game heading for a slim win for Los Angeles FC, Blessing popped up with a superlative strike in the 79th minute to make it 2-0 for Bob Bradley's men.

The 22-year-old lasted full throttle of the match.

Blessing has scored two goals with two assists in 20 games for Los Angeles FC this season.

Watch the video below;

Showtime Football from #LAFC

Pinpoint passing leads to a close-range @latif_blessing finish.#NEvLAFC 0-2 pic.twitter.com/D4LnUNJBF9

— LAFC (@LAFC) August 4, 2019