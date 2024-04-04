VIDEO: Medeama SC give Kelvin Nkrumah special welcome after winning Gold at African Games

The players and technical team of Medeama SC gave Black Satellites player Kelvin Nkrumah a special welcome following his return from the African Games.

The Medeama SC youngster helped Ghana win Gold at the just-ended championship, playing a pivotal role for coach Desmond Offei's men.

Nkrumah received a guard of honour from his teammates as they celebrated his achievement with the national team.

He also trained with his teammates ahead of the trip to Samartex for matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League.

Medeama SC will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Accra Lions on Tuesday when they engage the league leaders.

The Mauve and Yellow's title defence is far from over despite struggles in the current campaign.

