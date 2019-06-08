VIDEO: Midfielder Bernard Mensah celebrates two successful seasons in Turkish Super Lig

Midfielder Bernard Mensah is celebrating two successful seasons in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 24-year-old recently signed a permanent contract with Kayserispor after an impressive loan spell in the 2018/2019.

He scored three goals in 24 appearances including 12 starts.

Mensah-then owned by Atletico Madrid-move to Turkey for the 2017/2018 season and signed for Kasımpaşa.

The WAFA SC graduate managed to score five goals in 30 league appearances and that got him a move to Kayserispor.

Mensah suffered an injury at the back end of the season and that cost him a place in Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

He posted on his Twitter account: ''Two good seasons .. thanks to the most high God.''

Watch some of the goals scored by Bernard Mensah in Turkey the last two seasons: