VIDEO: New Fiorentina forward Kevin-Prince Boateng signs autograph for fans

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has swiftly become the toast of fans after completing his move to Fiorentina this week.

The 32-year-old was captured signing autographs for fans of the Italian side few minutes after signing a two-year deal worth €1m.

Boateng is vastly experienced after spells with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt and Milan, winning a Scudetto and Supercoppa with the latter.

He scored five goals in 15 appearances for Sassuolo before spending the second half of last season at Barcelona, where he played four times without finding the back of the net.