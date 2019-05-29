VIDEO: Newcastle star Christian Atsu intensifies training at the beach for 2019 AFCON

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has already begun personal training ahead of the Black Stars trip to Dubai to begin the pre-Africa Cup of Nations camping.

Under the tutelage of Abdul Hayye Yartey, owner of Cheetah FC, the Newcastle United star looks poised for the tournament.

Having returned from England after another excellent season with the Magpies, Atsu will be looking at replicating his form at the tournament in Egypt.

Ghana have not won the competition since 1982 despite reaching the finals three times losing in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

Kwesi Appiah has named a 29-man squad for camping in the United Arab Emirates next month.

The Black Stars have been drawn in group A alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

Joy Sports Benedict Owusu caught up with the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations Most Valuable Player on Wednesday morning: