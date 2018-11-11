GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: On-loan LASK Linz striker Samuel Tetteh scores season's first league goal in Austria

Published on: 11 November 2018
ALTACH,AUSTRIA,31.OCT.18 - SOCCER - UNIQA OEFB Cup, SCR Altach vs LASK Linz. Image shows Valentino Mueller (Altach) and Samuel Tetteh (LASK).Photo: GEPA pictures/ Oliver Lerch

Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh was on target for the first time this season in the Austrian elite division on Saturday.

LASK Linz cruised to an emphatic 5-1 victory over Admira Wacker in round 14 of the Tipico Bundesliga.

Tetteh was introduced into the in the 69th minute when he replaced Thomas Goiginger.

The WAFA SC graduate completed the rout on the stroke of the full-time whistle.

The win move LASK Linz to second place on the log behind Red Bull Salzburg.

Watch Samuel Tetteh's first league goal of the season: 

 

 

#GodIsTheReason 🙏🏼

