VIDEO: Sad State of Essipong Sports Stadium 

The Essipong Stadium, one of the four venues built to host the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana in currently in deplorable state.

The venue which is situated in the Western Region is in ruins after 14 years since it was constructed for the tournament.

There 20,000 seater capacity stadium has not seen major renovation works after the tournament.

The Essipong Stadium hosted the Group B games involving Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Mali and Benin and also the quarter-final game between Ivory Coast and Guinea.

The facility has been left to deteriorate and below is drone view of the current state of the stadium