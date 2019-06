Solomon Asante's brilliant strike for Phoenix Rising has earned him a nomination for the USL Championship Goal of the Week.

The captain unleashed a volley from 35 yards to register the last goal in Rising's 3-0 win over rivals Orange County SC.

He is joined on the list by countryman Prosper Kasim who fired in from distance for Birmingham Legion.

Also nominated for the Goal of the Week are Cameron Lancaster (Nashville), Javan Torre (Las Vegas Lights) and Andrew Lubahn (Loudoun United).