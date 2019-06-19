VIDEO: Solomon Asante fires home for Phoenix Rising FC in another routine win

Captain Solomon Asante scored again for Phoenix Rising FC in their 3-0 success against Reno 1868 FC to record their sixth straight win in the USL Championship.

In the 55th minute, Asante banged in a right-footed shot from inside the box after being teed up José Aguinaga who chested the ball down to double their lead.

In the 7th minute, Asante cut a pass back through traffic to the top of the box for Jahn.

After dribbling the ball toward the center of the box, he ripped a left-footed shot past the diving keeper to make it 1-0.

Joey Calistri capped off the evening with his second goal in as many matches.