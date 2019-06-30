VIDEO: Solomon Asante scores for seventh consecutive match with brace for Phoenix Rising

Solomon Asante scored for the seventh game running by converting a pair of penalty kicks and assisted on the match-winning goal for Phoenix Rising FC in their 4-2 win over Portland Timbers II in the USL Championship.

He opened the scoring in the 32nd minute from the penalty spot but Portland only needed five minutes to snatch the equalizer.

Timbers 2 took the lead four minutes after halftime through Brayan Hurtado.

Phoenix found its equalizer from an unlikely source as Dia scored a stunning solo goal in the 62nd minute.

Dia headed home Asante's cross at the back post in the 94th minute before Asante converted his second penalty kick of the evening two minutes later to cap off a drama-filled evening at Casino Arizona Field.