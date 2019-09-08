VIDEO: Solomon Asante's classy late free-kick wins it for Phoenix Rising; named Man of the Match

Captain Solomon Asante scored an 87th-minute free kick to give Phoenix Rising FC a 1-0 win over San Antonio FC on Saturday.

Rising have extended their incredible winning streak to 18 games.

Asante was able to bend an effort off the far post and in past helpless San Antonio FC goalkeeper Matt Cardone to win it for the Western Conference leaders.

The visitors nearly snatched the equalizer when defender Kai Greene hit the post with a looping headed effort off a corner in stoppage time.

Asante was named Man of the Match for his goal, creating two additional chances and winning 6 of 9 duels.

Watch Solomon Asante's sublime free-kick goal: