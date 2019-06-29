VIDEO: South Africa beat Namibia to keep hopes alive in Group D

South Africa's Bongani Zungu scored with a header from a second-half corner to secure a 1-0 win over Namibia on Friday and his country's first points in Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 68th minute goal will have brought relief more than anything else to the regional giants against their northern neighbours, whose population of just over 2.5 million would easily fit into one of South Africa’s major cities.

Minnows Namibia again provided stout resistance – and created a scare or two of their own – before conceding at a set-piece as the defence and goalkeeper Loydt Kazapua missed the ball and allowed Zungu a simple header into an empty net.

South Africa, who lost their opening game to the Ivory Coast, are now back in the running to reach the knockout round with three points, while Namibia still have none after allowing a last-gasp own goal in their first group game against Morocco.

Watch video below: