Ghana youth striker Benjamin Tetteh scored his first goal in nine matches on Monday night for Sparta Prague in their 2-0 win over FC Fastav Zlin in the Czech top-flight.

The 21-year-old finished off a counter attack in the 70th minute to double the lead for the home side.

He slotted the ball past the Fastav Zlin goalkeeper.

Tetteh replaced Vaclav Drchal after 62 minutes and scored for the first since February .

Adam Hlozek has opened the scoring in the 67th minute.