VIDEO: Substitute Samuel Tetteh scores in LASK Linz win at Swarovski Tirol

Striker Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to score his third league goal of the season as LASK Linz beat Swarovski Tirol 2-0 on Saturday in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old had come on to replace Dominik Frieser on the 62nd minute.

LASK took the lead in the 79th minute through Peter Michorl and went all thought it was going to be a slim victory for the visitor, Tetteh scored in injury time.

The on-loan striker fired from inside the box with his weaker left foot in the 94th minute.

He posted on Twitter: ''+3 points Great Performance Guys 💪🏾 Happy with The Goal #GodIsTheReason ⚡️ 🙏🏾 @LASK_Official.''

LASK are second on the Austrian table; one point behind leaders Red Bull Salzburg who have 39 points from 15 matches.