VIDEO: Thieves steal nearly $5,000 from youth football league in Virginia

Police are searching for criminals who used a fake email account and allegedly stole almost $5,000 from a youth football league in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Criminals in Ghana reportedly used the internet to pose as the president of the Central Loudoun Youth Football League, according to court documents.

Detectives discovered the thieves used a fake email address pretending to be the league president. The group emailed the league treasurer and ordered him to deposit more than $2,200 in one Bank of America account and $2,500 into another.

ABC7's Tim Barber has more on this story in the video below.