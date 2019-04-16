VIDEO: Thomas Partey happy to win March Player of the Month at Atletico Madrid

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has expressed delight in winning Atletico Madrid's Player for the Month of March.

The midfielder was voted by fans of the club after producing outstanding performances in the month against Real Sociedad, Leganes, Deportivo Alaves and Athletic Bilbao.

Partey said: ''Yeh, I feel happy. You know it's not been easy. I think it's been a great month and I thank all the people that voted (for) me and I feel happy and great.''

The 25-year-old also spoke about his spectacular goal at the Estadio de Mendizorrona in the 4-0 crushing of Alaves .

''Yes of course, it's one of the best goals that I have scored here and after making a good game, I think I deserve that goal,'' added.

Partey returns after suspension this weekend to play against Eibar on Saturday.

He added: ''We know they play well in their home ground. We have to do a great job, we have to work hard, try to play a good game and try to win that game.''

Watch Thomas Partey's interview below: