VIDEO: Watch Baba Rahman's goal for PAOK on his return after collapsing.

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman made a stunning return to the pitch, scoring a close-range goal for PAOK Thessaloniki FC in their 2-0 victory against Lamia in the Greek Super League.

The match, played on a Sunday afternoon, kept fans enthralled as both teams battled fiercely.

Despite a goalless first half and numerous missed opportunities, PAOK remained determined. The breakthrough occurred in the 71st minute when Brazilian midfielder Taison showcased his skill with a magnificent goal, giving PAOK the lead.

With Lamia struggling to mount a comeback, PAOK continued to press forward, eager to secure the win.

In the 90th minute plus injury time, Baba Rahman, the former Chelsea defender, marked his triumphant return with a crucial goal assisted by Brandon, sealing PAOK's victory with a final score of 2-0.

The goal holds special significance as it comes after Baba Rahman's recent head injury due to a collision with an opponent. Despite the setback, Rahman has played 17 games, scored four goals, and assisted two goals in the Greek top flight this season.

