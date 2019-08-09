GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

VIDEO: Watch Caleb Ekuban's spectacular finish in Trabzonspor's draw against Sparta Prague in Europa League

Published on: 09 August 2019
VIDEO: Watch Caleb Ekuban's spectacular finish in Trabzonspor's draw against Sparta Prague in Europa League
Caleb Ekuban

Striker Caleb Ekuban scored a spectacular goal for Turkish side Trabzonspor on Thursday in their Europa League third qualifying round first leg 2-2 draw at Czech side Sparta Prague.

Prague were cruising to victory after taking a two-goal lead with goals from African stars Costa Nhamoinesu of Zimbabwe and Gabonese midfielder Guelor Kanga.

But Ekuban's volley went inside after 84 minutes to give the visitors hope by reducing the deficit.

One minute away from full-time, Alexander Sorloth scored the equalizer with a close-range finish.

Below is the highlight of the match. 

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments