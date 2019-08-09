VIDEO: Watch Caleb Ekuban's spectacular finish in Trabzonspor's draw against Sparta Prague in Europa League

Striker Caleb Ekuban scored a spectacular goal for Turkish side Trabzonspor on Thursday in their Europa League third qualifying round first leg 2-2 draw at Czech side Sparta Prague.

Prague were cruising to victory after taking a two-goal lead with goals from African stars Costa Nhamoinesu of Zimbabwe and Gabonese midfielder Guelor Kanga.

But Ekuban's volley went inside after 84 minutes to give the visitors hope by reducing the deficit.

One minute away from full-time, Alexander Sorloth scored the equalizer with a close-range finish.

Below is the highlight of the match.