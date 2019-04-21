GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Watch Frank Acheampong's Messi-esque winner for Tianjin Teda against Henan Jianye

Published on: 21 April 2019
VIDEO: Watch Frank Acheampong's Messi-esque winner for Tianjin Teda against Henan Jianye
Frank Acheampong

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong was the hero for Tianjin Teda as they inflicted a 3-2 defeat on Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League on Saturday morning.

Teda started the match on the front-foot and were deservedly handed the advantage through Kaimu Zheng 13th and 45th minute respective strikes.

Henan Jianye quickly halved the deficit two minutes after the break courtesy English-born Chinese forward Tim Chow.

Cameroonian forward Franck Ohandza drew them level with a 58th minute penalty goal.

With the match heading for a draw, Frank Acheampong left fans in awe with a 75th minute goal.

Acheampong swerved past one Henan Jianye player before nutmegging another and accelerating towards the box before he calmly slotted home the winner.

Watch the video below;

Mampong Messi! Agye wonsem! pic.twitter.com/YoQGyD5jKY

— Ernest Koranteng (@EKoranteng_) April 20, 2019

The goal was Acheampong's second in six league matches for the Blue and White lads in the ongoing season.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations