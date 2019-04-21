VIDEO: Watch Frank Acheampong's Messi-esque winner for Tianjin Teda against Henan Jianye

Ghana winger Frank Acheampong was the hero for Tianjin Teda as they inflicted a 3-2 defeat on Henan Jianye in the Chinese Super League on Saturday morning.

Teda started the match on the front-foot and were deservedly handed the advantage through Kaimu Zheng 13th and 45th minute respective strikes.

Henan Jianye quickly halved the deficit two minutes after the break courtesy English-born Chinese forward Tim Chow.

Cameroonian forward Franck Ohandza drew them level with a 58th minute penalty goal.

With the match heading for a draw, Frank Acheampong left fans in awe with a 75th minute goal.

Acheampong swerved past one Henan Jianye player before nutmegging another and accelerating towards the box before he calmly slotted home the winner.

Watch the video below;

Mampong Messi! Agye wonsem! pic.twitter.com/YoQGyD5jKY

— Ernest Koranteng (@EKoranteng_) April 20, 2019

The goal was Acheampong's second in six league matches for the Blue and White lads in the ongoing season.