VIDEO: Watch Ghanaian forward Zuberu Sharani's goal as Slovan Bratislava advances in UCL qualifiers

Ghanaian forward Zuberu Sharani was on target for Slovan Bratislava in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League against Zrinjski Mostar.

The former Dreams FC attacker found the back of the net in a 2-2 draw during the second leg of the tie making it a 3-2 aggregate win following their narrow first leg win.

Due to a goal by Zuberu Sharani in the first leg, Slovan Bratislava entered the game on Tuesday with a slim edge.

Aleksandr Cavric, a Serbian attacker, scored in the fifth minute of the second leg to put Slovan ahead after Juraj Kucka, a senior midfielder, had set him up.

In the 66th minute, the 23-year-old Ghanaian forward doubled the lead for the home team by converting a superb flick pass from Cavric.

Zrinjski tied the score by scoring twice in the final fifteen minutes of the game through Hrvoje Barisic and Antonio Ivancic.

Cavric was replaced by fellow countryman Malik Abubakari in the 87th minute of the match.

With two goals in five games in the Slovakian League and the Champions League, Sharani has had a strong start to the 2023–24 season.

Watch Sharani's goal below