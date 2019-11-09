VIDEO: Watch Ghana's comeback 1-1 draw with Cameroon at CAF U23 Cup of Nations

A late goal from Mohammed Habib helped Ghana to earn a comeback 1-1 draw with Cameroon in their opening CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations match in Cairo on Friday.

The Indomitable Lions took the lead in the 59th minute through a sumptuous free-kick delivered by Franck Evina.

The 19-year-old's curler nestled into the top corner of the net.

Habib's equalizer- three minutes from time- was from close range after a deflected long ball found him.

Egypt top Group A with three points after beating Mali 1-0 earlier on Friday.

Watch highlights of Ghana's 1-1 draw with Cameroon: