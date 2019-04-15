VIDEO: Watch Hasaacas Ladies incredible comeback to win Women's Special Competition

Hasaacas Ladies rallied from two goals down to beat Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-2 to win the Women's Special Competition at the El Wak Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Sekondi-based side scored first in the 10th minute but referee Joyce Appiah disallowed the goal for offside.

Ampem Darkoa’s sent a long ball in that went pass goalkeeper Faustina Nyamekye Owusu to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute

The Dormaa-based side kept pushing again and were lucky when Owusu allowed a long ball to flipped through her fingers and Mavis Owusu capitalized on it to make it two-zero in the 28th minute.

Ten minutes later, Evelyn Badu responded quickly a beautiful goal to give her side hope.

The Black Maidens star girl made it 2-2 on 45 minutes just before the half time whistle.