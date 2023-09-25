VIDEO: Watch highlights of Aduana's victory over Medema

Aduana Stars FC recorded a 2-0 win over injury-ravaged Medeama at home on Sunday to bag their first win of the season and condemned the champions to rock-bottom on the table.

Captain Bright Adjei and Gabriel Mensah scored in the second half to hand maximum points to the Fire Club at the Nana Agyemang Badu I stadium.

Adjei opened the scoring for the home side, four minutes into the second half after smashing home from close range following a defensive mishap.

Gabriel Mensah added the second with five minutes left on the clock as they bagged the three points to earn a perfect home start.

Watch video below: