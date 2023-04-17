VIDEO: Watch highlights of Black Starlets victory over Spain at the UEFA Development Tournament

Ghana's U17 team, the Black Starlets made it back-to-back victories at the UEFA U16 Development Tournament after beating Spain in their second game.

A brace from Benjamin Tsivanyo and Peter Hammond's strike ensured the two-time world champions secured a 3-2 win at the tournament ongoing in Serbia.

The Europeans got off to a blistering start after Paulo Iago broke the deadlock just four minutes into the match.

Ghana responded through Tsivanyo's lovely freekick before Peter Hammond gave the Black Starlets the lead following a brilliant team play.

Spain responded through Oscar Bazaga before Tsivanyo sealed victory with four minutes remaining.

Despite being reduced to nine men in the second half, the Black Starlets held on to secure all three points.

Tsivanyo is the competition's leading scorer with five goals in two games for the Ghana U17 team.

Ghana will next face Switzerland in their final game while Spain, who began the tournament with a 2-2 draw against the Swiss will engage Serbia in their last match.

Watch video below: