VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in friendly

Ghana faced a disappointing 2-1 defeat against long-standing rivals Nigeria in an international friendly held at the Stade de Marrakech.

Nigeria took the lead with a penalty converted by Cyriel Dessers after a handball incident in Ghana's box, securing their advantage at halftime.

Despite Ghana showing improved control and creating chances in the second half, their momentum was halted by Jerome Opoku's controversial red card for an alleged elbow, which was fiercely contested by Addo and Opoku.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Ghana maintained possession, but Nigeria capitalised on a counterattack, sealing the victory with a clinical finish by Ademola Lookman.

Nevertheless, Ghana managed to salvage some pride with a late penalty converted by captain Jordan Ayew, marking his third consecutive goal from spot-kicks. Highlights of the match are outlined below.