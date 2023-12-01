VIDEO: Watch highlights of Medeama's 2-1 win over Algerian champions CR Belouizdad

Medeama SC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over CR Belouizdad in their second Group D match of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

The win marks the club's first ever in the competition and comes after a disappointing opening loss to reigning champions Al Ahly.

The match was filled with intensity and drama, with CR Belouizdad taking the lead in the 39th minute through a penalty kick.

However, Medeama SC fought back just before halftime with a goal from Daniel Lomotey, levelling the score at 1-1.

The second half saw both teams battle for a game-changing goal, with Medeama SC ultimately emerging victorious thanks to a 94th-minute strike from Mamudu Kamaradin.

The win gives Medeama SC three valuable points in the group and boosts their chances of advancing in the tournament.