VIDEO: Watch how Black Meteors stroll past Mali in U23 AFCON

The Black Meteors picked a ticket to the semifinal of the ongoing U23 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Mali 2-0 on Thursday.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s men needed to overcome their West African counterparts to qualify for the seminal round after failing to record victory in their first two games.

Despite struggling to dominate their opponents, Ghana managed to grab the group’s second qualifying ticket following a late brace from substitute forward Kwabena Owusu to win the game 2-0.

Before Thursday’s match, Ghana were sitting on 3rd spot with just a point behind Egypt and Cameroon who had 6 and 4 points respectively.

However, a 2-1 defeat against Egypt changed the dynamics of the group standings.

Cameroon were outclassed by the young Pharaohs — who went into the game already qualified after Monday’s 3-2 win against Ghana.

Watch the game below;

?s=20