VIDEO: Watch how Black Starlets demolished Serbia in UEFA Development tournament

Ghana's U17 national team, the Black Starlets brush aside Serbia to record a 4-0 win in the opening game of the UEFA U16 Development Tournament.

Great Corinthians forward Benjamin Tsivanyo scored a 17 minute hat-trick before Adjetey Theophilus sealed victory with a stunning freekick.

The West Africans got off to a blistering start and were awarded a third minute penalty after Tsivanyo was fouled in the box. The striker elected himself for the spot kick and made no mistake as he sent the Serbia goalie the wrong way.

The youngster then double the lead few minutes later after connecting to a cross from the right.

Tsivanyo completed his hat-trick in the 17th minute after Asumadu Ramsey's beautiful pass found him right at the edge of the box.

Adjetey Theophilus sealed victory with a minute to half time after firing home from a freekick.

Watch video below: