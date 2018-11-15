VIDEO: Watch Joe Dodoo's sublime over-head kick for Blackpool in Checkatrade Trophy victory over Accrington Stanley

Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo was in scintillating form for Blackpool FC as he bagged a brace in their 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Dodoo picked up from where he left off over the weekend when he scored one of the Tangerines goals in their 3-2 win against Exeter City by scoring two on Tuesday.

Connor Hall opened the scoring for Accrington Stanley on the 17th minute but Dodoo equalized in the 30th with a sweet over-head kick in the box before handing the Lancashire-based side the lead in the 41st minutes.

Armand Gnanduillet made it 3-1 for Blackpool in the 67th minute before Hall reduced the deficit deep into injury time as Terry McPhillips side run away with the victory.

Watch the video below:

Dodoo's overhead kick to equalise for Blackpool.#asfc #Blackpool pic.twitter.com/QuEOw0rI2d

— Lee Carter (@leescarter) November 13, 2018

The 23-year-old joined Blackpool FC on loan from Scottish giants Rangers FC side at the start of the ongoing campaign.

He spent last season with Charlton in League One, where he failed to impress after scoring just one goal in an injury-ravaged spell.