VIDEO: Watch Joel Fameyeh's double for Dinamo Brest against Slutsk in Belarusian top flight

Published on: 05 October 2018
Watch striker Joel Fameyeh's double for Dinamo Brest as they walloped Slutsk 4-0 in the Belarusian top flight league on Sunday.

 

