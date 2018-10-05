VIDEO: Watch Joel Fameyeh's double for Dinamo Brest against Slutsk in Belarusian top flight Published on: 05 October 2018 Archives Latest News Latest Videos Ghana Players Abroad newswire Newswire 0 Print facebook Twitter G+ Watch striker Joel Fameyeh's double for Dinamo Brest as they walloped Slutsk 4-0 in the Belarusian top flight league on Sunday. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>