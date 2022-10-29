VIDEO: Watch Joseph Paintsil's great goal in Genk victory K.V. Mechelen

Joseph Paintsil scored his sixth goal of the season on Friday night as Genk defeated K.V. Mechelen 3-1 in the Belgian Pro League.

Painstil was picked out in a great position in the 90th minute and hit a low powerful shot into the net, sealing Genk's victory.

The attacker was involved in Genk's first goal and created the second goal which was scored by Gerardo Arteaga before scoring the crucial third.

Joseph Paintsil still making his performance speak for him On the score sheet again for Genk Joseph Paintsil for KRC Genk this evening. 1️⃣⚽

1️⃣ 🅰️

1️⃣ pre-assist Has 6️⃣ Goals and 4️⃣ Assists in 1️⃣2️⃣ appearances for Genk this season. pic.twitter.com/TNgz6eK23o — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) October 28, 2022

Paintsil's goal sealed the points as Mechelen pushed for an equaliser with a man advantage.

Paintsil's goal contribution tally now stands at 10, with six goals and four assists.