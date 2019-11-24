VIDEO: Watch Kwame Bonsu's first competitive goal for Esperance

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 24 November 2019
Midfielder Kwame Bonsu scored his first competitive goal for Espérance in their 1-1 draw with Moroccan side Olympique de Safi in the second leg of the round of 16 in the Arab Champions League on Saturday.

Bonsu got his name on the scoresheet in 52nd minute at the Stade Olympique de Rades in Tunis to pull parity after the visitors had gone ahead in the first half.

With the tie ending 2-2 on aggregate, the hosts bowed out of the championship after losing 4-2 on penalty shoot-outs.

Olympique de Safi advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

 

 

 

