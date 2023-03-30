VIDEO: Watch Linda Mtange's winner for Hearts of Oak against Accra Lions

Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange's second half strike helped Hearts of Oak return to winning ways in a highly entertaining game against Accra Lions.

The DR Congo youth international drilled home the winner after some scrappy defending by Accra Lions after the hour mark.

The goal marks Mtange's first goal for the club since joining at the start of the season.

The victory moves Hearts of Oak to third on the Ghana Premier League table and just three points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

The Phobians travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC on matchday 25.

Watch video below: