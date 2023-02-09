VIDEO: Watch moment Jeffrey Schlupp embarrasses Casemiro with cheeky nutmeg

Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp enjoyed another fine performance against Manchester United during Crystal Palace's visit to the Old Trafford on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, who scored Palace's goal in the 2-1 defeat to the Red Devils, stole the moment with a skillful nutmeg of Brazilian Casemiro.

Schlupp flipped the ball pass through the legs of the player regarded as the best defensive midfielder in the world.

The video of the moment of magic has since gone viral after it was shared severally on social media.

Manchester United got off to a good start with Bruno Fernandez putting the home side in the lead through a penalty in the seventh minute of the first half.

Marcus Rashford scored the second goal of the game to increase the lead for Manchester United in the 62nd minute.

A scuffle which was started by Jeffrey Schlupp and Antony saw Manchester United reduced to 10-men after Casemiro was red carded for violent conduct.

Crystal Palace took advantage of the 10-men and reduced the deficit through Jeffrey Schlupp in the 76th minute.