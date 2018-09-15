VIDEO: Watch Richmond Boakye's double for Red Star Belgrade

Striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom started his second stint with Red Star Belgrade with a brace in their 6-0 win over FK Radnik Surdulica on Saturday.

The Ghana international sealed a return to the Serbian giants before the transfer window shut at the end of last month but had to wait after the international break to make his second debut.

In the 33rd minute, Boakye opened the scoring when he shot from inside the box.

Three minutes before the break, Marko Marin doubled the lead and in the 53rd minute Jonathan Cafu made it three-nil.

Boakye grabbed his personal second after shooting from inside the aread into the roof.

Watch the first goal:

Watch the second goal: